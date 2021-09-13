Aberdeen Heights, a senior living community at 575 Couch Ave. in Kirkwood, recently celebrated its 10th year of caring for seniors.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the community celebrated the milestone with a special party for residents including decorations, food and a tiered cake.
Aberdeen Heights, which opened its doors in 2011, offers seniors in Kirkwood and the surrounding area housing options ranging from independent living to assisted living and skilled nursing.
“We’re excited to celebrate a decade of mission-driven senior care,” said Christie Wolff, executive director. “From day one it’s been about our residents, and we look forward to honoring them as we honor their community’s very special milestone.”