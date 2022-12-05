‘Tis the season for giving, and happiness is often found in giving rather than receiving. May these stories inspire you to give what you can and be kind, especially during what is a difficult season for so many.
Ben Carson once said that “Happiness doesn’t result from what we get, but from what we give.” Today, I share a story of giving with the hope that it inspires more people to put others before themselves.
Without a vehicle, or the means to purchase one, Candice hasn’t been able to attend her dialysis appointments on a consistent basis. Her sister, Connie, had been driving her to receive the treatments three times a week, without which, Candice would not survive.
Unfortunately, Connie’s car was one of the many vulnerable Hyundai vehicles stolen from the St. Louis area in recent months. Her replacement vehicle, the purchase of which was made possible by financial support from her family, was totaled by a tire on the highway that had been thrown from a tractor trailer.
Candice then turned to ride-sharing services through Medicare, but there were frequent delays due to driver shortages. Candice’s other sister, Crystal, lives in Kirkwood, and word of her troubles made it to Don Giannini, the owner of Giannini’s Auto Service on West Woodbine Avenue.
Don has a history of charitable contributions to the community, and upon hearing of Candice’s unfortunate circumstances, he generously offered to donate her a vehicle. He selected a car from his lot, restored it to excellent condition and handed Candice — a woman he had never met — the literal and figurative key to her health care.
—Colin McNeily, Kirkwood
The early days of the pandemic were very isolating. I had recently retired when I was overwhelmed by the sudden death of my husband. I was living alone for the first time in my life, and realized that being so absorbed in my career and my husband had not prepared me at all for widowhood.
One day, as I opened my front door to go out for the newspaper, I was pleasantly surprised to see the paper was on the edge of my porch rather than at the foot of my driveway. I didn’t know who was my thoughtful friend, but it kept happening. As I opened the door one day, I saw a woman I didn’t recognize walking away. I yelled, “Thank You,” and she waved without turning around as she walked away with her dog.
This surprise continued for months, during which time my 98-year-old mother died from COVID. It felt very caring and connecting to humanity to have this morning kindness from my unknown neighbor. I eventually left her a note with my name and she responded with her name and number. We have communicated and I am so glad to know her! She lives blocks away, but something made her reach out to me when I really needed it.
—Kaye, Webster Groves
