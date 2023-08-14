Once upon a time, Kirkwood’s divided Argonne Drive was three lanes approaching Kirkwood Road and all was well. Then some Kirkwood planners must have had a bad dream and made the decision that two lanes were enough and the sidewalk could be reconfigured into the spare lane.
When the change was implemented, the two lanes were designated “left turn/straight through” and “right turn only.” In my 87 years, I have never seen a configuration like this. Indeed, shortly thereafter, trouble began to brew.
Traffic began to back up on Argonne — sometimes up to half the block — taking cars from two to three traffic light cycles to get through. People turning left were sitting and staring at each other figuring out how to turn left on a divided parkway: “Do I go inside or outside the oncoming vehicle turning left?” Meanwhile, the majority of the people wanting to go straight through sat and fumed.
This irritating problem went on for two or three years even though my wife and I had brought it to the city’s attention when it was initiated. I could not believe my eyes when last week I saw the street department repainting the arrows and correcting the lanes to “left turn” and “straight through/right turn.” And they lived happily ever after, maybe.
Ronald Krieger
Kirkwood