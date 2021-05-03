Following a series of interviews, the Webster Groves School District Board of Education hired Hannah Peterson as principal of Avery Elementary School, effective July 1.
Peterson has been assistant principal at Bristol Elementary School since 2017. Prior to that, she was a fifth grade teacher at Clark Elementary School.
In addition, Peterson has served as the district’s new teacher program coordinator and was recently a co-leader of the district’s Equity in Education Committee.
“I believe that Dr. Peterson will fully immerse herself in the Avery community and demonstrate thoughtful, child-centered and courageous leadership to guide the school community forward for the betterment of its children,” said Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson.
Peterson holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri State University, a master’s in educational administration from Missouri Baptist University and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Maryville University.
The district will look to partner with the Avery PTO to host a “Meet Dr. Peterson” event soon.