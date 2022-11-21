In the spring of 2020, Zachary Noland, now a senior at Kirkwood High School, was yearning for time outside of his house.
He missed his friends, and had been stuck inside ever since school went online. The severity of the pandemic pushed him to come up with a plan that would allow him to safely spend time with friends: hammocking. The activity is intrinsically spread out — a typical hammock is at least nine feet long and each hammock can be hung from different trees — so it wasn’t difficult to meet the recommended six feet apart for social distancing.
Along with this simple solution came an unexpected perk. Noland, a Boy Scout since elementary school, had been racking his brain for a project he could use to advance to the highest rank of Eagle Scout. As the cool breeze sent a gentle oscillation through his hammock, he realized he already had the perfect idea.
“Initially, I just wanted to do something with hammocks, but I wasn’t really sure how I was going to go about it,” he said. “We came across an idea which has been done before, very minimally, at some colleges and parks.”
That idea was a hammock garden, a designated area where people can bring their hammocks to hang, as doing so on trees is prohibited in St. Louis City.
“You start with a triangle (of Hammocks),” Noland said. “You can have three people on it. As you add more, you can cross the angles and you have more on the outside. It’s a way to maximize the number of people that you can have there.”
Noland revised his designs over and over, and was rejected by three sites before a location welcomed his hammock garden. Watching Noland in the final stretch of his Eagle Scout process, his mom, Amy Noland, recalled the challenges that accompanied his adventure.
“We had three places that turned him down, and he kept saying, ‘Nope, this is my thing,’” Amy Noland said. “We really encouraged him to try and do something he was passionate about. I offered up my thoughts, and he came up with something completely different that I didn’t even know existed.”
Finally, after presenting his plan to Forest Park in August 2021, Zachary Noland was welcomed to build his hammock garden. It would be more than a year later until he did, as the process of finding a location and ensuring his structure met St. Louis City guidelines was quite extensive.
“They gave him some spots to look at in the park,” Amy Noland said. “Then he revisited everything in the spring, and picked the site in March.”
Zachary Noland said the procedure wasn’t as easy as selecting a site and beginning construction. It required constant communication between himself and officials from Forest Park Forever and the city of St. Louis.
“I’ve learned not to procrastinate,” he said. “Triple check things. There’s a lot of things we wouldn’t have noticed if we didn’t go through the design again.”
Almost three years after it began, Zachary Noland’s Eagle Scout dream is finally a reality. Located in Forest Park along the Post-Dispatch Lake, in a clearing to the right of the Boathouse, is Noland’s structure — seven poles planted in concrete that can accommodate up to 12 hammocks.
With the project itself now finished, his remaining steps are completing the paperwork and presenting it in front of the Eagle Board of Review.
“It feels like ending a chapter, but the story’s not over yet,” he said.
Zachary Noland and his mom encourage visitors of the hammock garden to use #hammockingforestpark on social media to share their experiences and help spread the word about this new addition to the city.
After experiencing the ups and downs of the process, Amy Noland wants to remind other parents to always be there for their children in similar situations.
“Let them follow their vision. Be supportive, even if you don’t think it’s the right thing right away. Believe in them,” she said.
Kayla Reyes is a student at St. Charles Community College, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.