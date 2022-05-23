Five students from Webster Groves High School participated in an 18-week program that provided them with knowledge and hands-on experience in the real estate industry.
The program was the result of a partnership between the Chelsea Detrick Experiential Learning Center at Webster Groves High School and Green Street Real Estate Ventures, LLC.
In addition to class and independent learning, students met once a week with industry professionals to learn more about various aspects of real estate including design, financing and municipal approvals.
“We have enjoyed highlighting the varying career choices within the industry and helping our students make those connections,” said Joel Oliver, managing director and senior vice president of development for Green Street.
As part of the curriculum, students recently toured two Green Street projects under construction.
“This whole course was a complete game changer for me. I already had an interest in real estate, but Green Street expanded my knowledge times 10. Everything was so hands on, and I was able to see different trades and careers I didn’t even know existed, creating the best learning experience for me,” said Webster Groves High School student Karrie Smith.