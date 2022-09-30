Kirkwood’s day of community services returns on Saturday, Oct. 1. “Hands on Kirkwood” is a day when all residents are encouraged to serve their neighbors.
Each year, new organizations, clubs, individuals and churches join in the work, bringing together people of various races, beliefs, cultures and perspectives to serve the community and foster a sense of cooperation and unity.
Community members can help by making minor home repairs, doing yard work, clearing grave sites at Father Dickson Historic Cemetery, picking up neighborhood donations, donating canned goods and by using Hands on Kirkwood’s Amazon store to help local families.
Several other activities are part of the day as well. Electronic recycling will be held at the St. Louis Community College- Meramec West Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to noon. A free winterize car check will be held at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn Ave. Free paper shredding will be held in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank & Trust, 1052 S. Kirkwood Road.
To donate or register to volunteer, visit visithandsonkirkwood.org or call 314-965-2349.