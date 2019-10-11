The 13th annual Hands On Kirkwood, a day of volunteer service throughout the Kirkwood community, was held Saturday, Oct. 5. Events ranged from an electronics drive to free vehicle inspections and a winter clothing and toy shop set up at Kirkwood Baptist Church. Above, Edward Norton, 11, tosses a yard waste bag into a dumpster in the Meacham Park neighborhood.
