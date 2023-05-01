The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis announced earlier this week that Hana Sharif is stepping down as artist director to lead Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., beginning in June.
Sharif has served as The Rep’s Augustin Family artistic director for the past five years. Since being hired in 2018, she has directed and curated some of The Rep’s highest-ever grossing shows including “Pride & Prejudice,” “A Christmas Carol” and Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”
“It has been one of the great honors of my life to lead The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and to build upon the incredible legacy of artistic excellence over the last five years,” Sharif said in a letter to the community.
“Even while hampered by the pandemic, we were able to make significant strides to ensure that we remain a vital, 21st century arts organization that serves all St. Louisans, and the field at large, by giving audiences access to the best emerging and established voices in the American theatre and building bridges across communities in the region,” she added.
Danny Williams, The Rep’s managing director who has worked closely with Sharif since being appointed to his position last year, will work with The Rep’s board of directors and associate artistic directors to oversee the success of the highly anticipated 2023-24 season and begin a search for Sharif’s replacement.
“The Rep is beginning its next chapter, and I look forward to cheering it on from Washington, DC.,” Sharif concluded in her letter.