The Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department was faced with a unique challenge after the cancellation of the annual Easter egg hunt in the spring due to COVID-19: What to do with all those plastic eggs?
Fast forward to Halloween. While the coronavirus is still affecting Oct. 31 celebrations,
The CDC recently posted guidelines advising families against high-risk Halloween activities including trick-or-treating, crowded parties and visiting haunted houses. Some,
like those living on East Bodley Avenue in Kirkwood — a neighborhood known for blocking off the street and welcoming hundreds of trick-or-treaters — have decided to the cancel festivities this year.
But many residents have also accepted that trick-or-treating may continue and are doing their best to keep kids safe and healthy in the process. While some are simply bagging treats into pre-made pouches to leave on their porches on All Hallow’s Eve, others are creating “candy patches” in their front lawns and getting creative with their candy delivery.
Recent transplants from Virginia, this year will be the Every family’s first Halloween in Kirkwood. After seeing memes of candy chutes circulating on the internet, Dan Every, wife Shannon and son Jack decided to make their own chute using leftover materials from the move.
“Halloween is a holiday for kids to have fun. I thought it was important to facilitate that,” said Dan Every.
After testing it in the garage, the Every house on Fillmore Street is ready to launch candy to kids with a decorated chute. Dan Every said he isn’t sure what the fright-night turnout will be, but he hopes families will feel comfortable coming to his house.
“Normalcy is important, especially for kids,” he said. “We want any trick-or-treaters to feel safe and still be able to enjoy Halloween.”
Other Activities
For those seeking an alternative to trick-or-treating this year, check out these local events:
• Movie Night: Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., at the Robert G. Reim Theater, 11 S. Geyer Road — Bring the family out to enjoy “Monsters, Inc.” Theater will be limited to 25% normal capacity to allow for social distancing. Cost is $3 to pre-register and $5 at the door. Costumes welcomed.
• Poe on the Porch: Saturday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m., at the Historic Hawken House, 1155 S. Rock Hill Road — Hear a historic interpreter and literature performer recite several works by Edgar Allen Poe from the porch from 6 to 7:15 p.m., and tour the Hawken House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and drinks.
• Free Vanilla Cones: Saturday, Oct. 31, 4 to 10 p.m., at any QuikTrip location — QuikTrip is offering free vanilla soft-serve ice cream cones to any trick-or-treater 12 and under in costume.