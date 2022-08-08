The specialness on Kirkwood’s Silver Lane strikes again — this time in the form of a three-legged newspaper delivery dog. Halley is a rescued pup with only three fully developed legs. Unaware that she has a disability, she walks and runs with lack of inhibition. She tackles life with unencumbered joy. She is our Halley’s Comet!
Halley loves the red wrapper that the Webster-Kirkwood Times is delivered in and believes it is her personal toy. Late Thursday evening or early Friday morning, Halley and her mama walk up and down Silver Lane. Halley excitedly grabs each neighbor’s paper and places it on the porch. She drops it and moves on to the next home, and then the next, and the next.
Halley’s mama, Barb Rebstock of Silver Lane, didn’t tell us this — we simply thought our delivery driver had increased his aim. But then I saw Halley delivering the papers one day and I could not stop smiling. When I talked with Halley’s mom about the pup’s paper job, she said that Halley picked up the paper at their home several times. Then, when they went on their first walk — without her mom’s prompting — Halley started picking up the neighbors’ papers, thus beginning her “job.” No teaching, just fun. I think there’s a lesson here ... make life fun and learning happens.
When I grow up, I want to be Halley!
Suzanne Hembrough of Silver Lane