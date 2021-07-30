Kirkwood resident Chrissy Stojan has been behind the chair as a hair stylist for more than two decades. With the opening of her own salon she can now focus on her specialty — helping people with hair loss.
Hair Loss Solutions By Chrissy, now open by appointment at 10801 Big Bend Road in Kirkwood, is a dream realized for Stojan, who has been in the business for 25 years. She’s spent the past five to 10 years concentrating on hair loss as it has become more and more prevalent in the clients she sees.
“I started noticing that so many people are losing their hair, even many young adults,” she said.
That prompted her to start creating human hair wigs, hair extensions and hair “toppers,” a hair piece that covers the top of the head.
She said while wigs, hair extensions and toppers are often great solutions that people are more than satisfied with, those solutions don’t get to the root of the problem. Stojan wanted to be able to do more and offer her clients additional solutions to their hair loss.
“I wanted to understand why they were losing their hair and if it could
grow back and what methods really work. So, I went to school to understand it,” she said.
Stojan became certified as a hair loss practitioner and associate trichologist. A trichologist focuses on the study of diseases related to the hair and scalp, as well as their treatments. They can advise people who are having hair-related problems, such as hair loss or scalp conditions, which is exactly what she does.
“I help people determine what kind of hair loss they have and what solutions are out there,” Stojan said.
She added that while there are big companies that cater to hair loss by pushing toppers and transplants, she strives to help clients regrow their hair if possible — and she has the products to try it.
“I help people regrow their hair, conceal their hair loss or stop it,” she said, noting that 80% of people have hereditary hair loss, which can be reversed if caught early enough.
What sealed the deal for Stojan in taking a leap of faith in opening her business is the happiness she gets to witness after helping clients navigate hair loss.
“The joy on people’s faces —that’s why I do it,” she said. “People often start crying because they just feel so much more confident and they like the way they look again, and that just makes my heart explode.”
Grand Opening
Stojan invites the community to a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. Hair Loss Solutions By Chrissy is located 10801 Big Bend Road, in the back of the building on the lower level. For more information, call 636-751-8180 or visit www.hairsolutionsbychrissy.com