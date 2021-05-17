Pushed back a year because of the pandemic, the St. Louis Gym Centre’s longtime executive director is retiring and a new one is stepping into the role. Janine Block is now the executive director.
Founded in 1973 by the mother of gymnastic prodigy, the St. Louis Gymnastics Centre has grown from a small space in an old leaky soccer dome off Kirkham Road to a 20,000-square-foot training facility at its current location at 315 W. Pacific Ave. in downtown Webster Groves. The facility now includes an 18-foot clear span, air-conditioned, intensely-lighted area for floor exercises, vault runs, parallel and uneven bars, pommel, rings and other training apparatus.
St. Louisian and noted dance instructor Laverne Meier opened the center when her daughter Leslie — better known as “Peachy” — went from talented dancer to gymnastic prodigy. Women’s gymnastics was exploding on the world stage, but training facilities in St. Louis were scarce.
Meier leased the small space off Kirkham, installed mats and equipment, and started gymnastics training under the newly-formed nonprofit St. Louis Gymnastic Centre. Coaches were hired and instructional classes fed a competitive team. Peachy went on to become the Missouri Class I State All-Around Gymnastics Champion. She then became an assistant team coach, and is now a corporate director.
During the 1980’s, the center grew from roughly 100 to 500 students, creating the demand for full-time management, as well as the move to the larger facility.
In 1992, Deborah Crask took the helm after having worked as the office manager for several years. Under Crask’s leadership, the center grew enrollment to more than 1,200 students a week, and also expanded its offerings. Classes now include girls and boys pre-school, development and competitive levels. She also initiated a policy of allowing families who cannot afford classes for their children to be granted tuition reductions.
At its pre-COVID peak, the center had 300 preschoolers, 700 students in developmental classes and 200 participants on competitive teams. Many of these gymnasts go on to compete in college and at national levels. This year, six boys and six girls competed in national events.
As 2020 ended, so did Crask’ 30-year run as executive director. She shepherded some 15,000 children through programs provided by the center during her tenure, and her legacy will continue as Block now steps into the role of executive director.
Block started working at the center part-time while in college and became the full-time officer manager in 2006 after completing her degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
“I am honored to take on the role of executive director of the St. Louis Gym Centre,” she said. “I hope anyone who is interested in youth gymnastics for their children or grandchildren — girls or boys — will call me for information or come by for a tour.”
For more information on the St. Louis Gymnastic Centre and all its programs and classes, call 314-968-9494 or visit stlouisgymcentre.com.