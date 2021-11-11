Peiper, Gwendolyn Ruth (née Newbould), passed away peacefully Oct, 30, 2021. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a gifted and inspiring piano teacher to students of all ages and levels, committed to the musical and personal development of each student, building technical proficiency, musical appreciation, reading skills, musicianship, and confidence in public performance. Her students have received accolades and awards, including a student who won the competition for the Van Cliburn Scholarship at the University of Cincinnati. In addition, students have won local and regional auditions and competitions earning the opportunity to perform at local and state events, Carnegie Hall, and the United Nations.
She received a bachelor’s of fine arts (1950) and master’s of fine arts in piano performance (1952) from Millikin University, studying with Elizabeth Travis, artist-in-residence, remaining on the faculty for two years. In addition, she subsequently received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Webster University.
Mrs. Peiper began her career teaching in the Frances H. Bolsterli Studio in 1953 until its closure. She was director of the Webster Groves School District piano program and director of the Webster Groves Center of the Community Schools for the Arts/Symphony Music Schools (CASA) prior to establishing the Musical Arts Academy in Webster Groves in 1996, where she continued to teach through Oct. 23, 2021, holding what was to be a final performance class for her adult students.
She extended and enriched her formal musical training as a longstanding student of Ruth Slenczynska, and through coaching by Paul Badura-Skoda and Fernando Valenti. As a regular attendee of the Mozarteum Sommerakademie Salzburg, Austria, she studied with Tatiana Nikolevea and Karl Heinz Kammerling. She participated in numerous master classes conducted by prominent pianists and musicians.
Mrs. Peiper was a nationally certified piano teacher accredited by the Music Teachers National Association, Missouri Music Teachers Association, and St. Louis Area Music Teachers Association, and a member of the National Federation of Music Clubs, Piano Teachers Round Table, and Sigma Alpha Iota.
Mrs. Peiper was preceded in death by her parents, Lulu and Chalmer Newbould; her sister, Marjorie Cooley; and her husband of 57 years, Walter Theodore Peiper. She is survived by her son, Stephen Chalmer Peiper (Zixuan Wang); her grandchildren, Audrey Lauren Peiper (Taylor Hokanson), and Nicholas Chalmer Peiper; her great granddaughter, Charlotte Peiper Hokanson; and her nephew, David Allen Cooley.
Please address contributions in her honor to The Gwendolyn Peiper Piano Enrichment Fund at Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, IL 62522, 217-424-6383. Her many accomplishments will be celebrated in a memorial service at the Glendale Lutheran Church in spring 2022. She will be remembered by her students, their families, and her colleagues as “a strong, giving person; a dedicated master piano teacher who awakened the joy of creative expression in her students.”
