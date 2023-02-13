Alan Frost, in his letter which appeared in the Feb. 3 issue of the WKT, states that Republicans conspiring to limit gun bans will increase the risk of gun death for all of us, and states that it is reasonable to conclude that this is the result they intend. There is no reason to assume malice in people who disagree with his solution. My father was killed by gun violence on April 9, 1975, at the age of 52. He used to say, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” I still agree with him some 48 years later.
Christine Weidhaas
Shrewsbury