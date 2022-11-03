U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner has enjoyed a lock on Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District since her election to the post 10 years ago. Undeterred, State Rep. Trish Gunby, a Democrat from unincorporated West County, has been on the campaign trail for 15 months in hopes of ousting Wagner in the Nov. 8 election.
Gunby’s quest to win a seat in the U.S. Congress is a formidable one. Wagner defeated a strong opponent, state Sen. Jill Schupp, by more than six points in the 2020 election for Congress. And a recently redrawn U.S. House District 2, leaning more heavily Republican than before, presents a high hurdle for Gunby to clear. Republicans in Missouri currently hold a 6-2 congressional advantage.
“When I announced my candidacy in August of 2021, we didn’t have a new map — that map was not provided until May of this year,” Gunby said. “When I got into the race, District 2 was a 50-50 district.”
The new map strengthened the district for Republicans by taking in Warren and Franklin counties, GOP strongholds, while eliminating more Democratic-leaning areas such as Webster Groves north of Interstate 44, which is now part of the 1st Congressional District. But Gunby remains optimistic, saying that in 2019 she won the District 99 Missouri House seat that Republicans had held for years.
“I’m running because I just don’t feel represented. Ann Wagner has been in Congress for 10 years and when I’m out campaigning, going door-to-door, I ask, ‘Have you ever seen her in your 2nd District?’ And they say, ‘We have not.’ I want to restore representation to the people of the 2nd District,” Gunby said.
Prior to her service in the Missouri House, Gunby was involved in human rights and voting issues. She served with Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice and was co-leader of West County Community Action Network’s Voting Rights team.
Prior to her election to U.S. Congress, Wagner served as the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg from 2005 to 2009. She also served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee from 2001 to 2005, and as the first woman to chair the Missouri Republican Party from 1999 to 2005.
She supported the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and is opposed to the “radical left wanting to implement socialized medicine,” which she said would limit health care choices while increasing the national debt.
Unlike Wagner, Gunby said she supports universal health care.
“Health care expenses are the single greatest cause of bankruptcy in this country — a country where a GoFundMe account has become a form of health care. We can certainly do better. Everyone should have access to quality health care. I support Medicare for all — the same kind of health care that Ann Wagner gets. If anyone thinks she deserves better than the rest of us, I would like to hear why.”
Wagner is a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights, is “100% pro-life” and states in her literature that construction of a wall along this country’s southern border should be completed.
“Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and the radical left’s open border policies have allowed opportunities for MS-13 gang members, violent criminals, sex offenders, human traffickers and even terrorists to slip through the cracks and come into our country,” according to Wagner. “We need to get back to implementing policies that keep our neighborhoods safe, which starts with finishing the wall.”
Gunby said she sees opportunities for support among independent voters and moderate Republicans in the 2nd District, opportunities that arose from issues like the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe vs. Wade and the recent school shootings in St. Louis.
“I talk about a lack of representation in this district, and I talk about how I am a pro-choice candidate. Wagner voted against access to contraception, which makes no sense to me,” Gunby said.
The legislation established protections for health care providers who could not be penalized for prescribing birth control. Passed in the House, the bill was blocked by Senate Republicans in July of 2022.
Gunby has long been active in efforts to reduce gun violence. As a state representative, she filed what she believed to be non-partisan gun storage legislation requiring that firearms be stored safely. The bill, carried by a Republican, did not make it to a committee hearing.
“The leading cause of death among children in this country is gun violence. It should be a concern for all of us,” Gunby said. “She (Wagner) opposed an active shooter alert system for schools and for providing mental health services in schools. I don’t understand any of this.”
Wagner said that while issues related to recent shootings must be aired and discussed as part of a national dialogue, she remains a staunch defender of Second Amendment rights.
“As a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, the individual right to own a gun is very important to me,” Wagner said in a statement. “I believe that our Founding Fathers meant for all law-abiding citizens to have the right to bear and maintain firearms.”
Wagner has opposed spending bills backed by President Joe Biden and Democrats, including The Inflation Reduction Act, which included $80 billion to fund the IRS.
“When American families are struggling, the last thing they need is the federal government imposing higher taxes, increasing energy prices and targeting hard working folks with IRS audits,” Wagner said in a statement on Aug. 12. “The facts are clear — this is a partisan, special-interest driven bill that will fund nearly 90,000 IRS agents who will target the middle class with impunity. This legislation will tax American energy, leading directly to higher energy costs for consumers and more pain at the pump.”
Wagner said that while she may not have liked the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, she did not support objections to certifying the electoral college results.
“To allow Congress to alter the decided outcome of the election would irreparably damage our system of government and defy the Constitution,” she wrote at the time.
Wagner also released a statement in August of this year condemning the raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
“At a time when American faith in government institutions and the media is at an all-time low, the unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI is truly shocking and furthers our nation’s mistrust of government at all levels,” she stated.
Also on the Nov. 8 ballot is Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz, who runs a business in St. Charles County.