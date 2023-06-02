In honor of National Wear Orange Day, the public is invited to a Gun Violence Awareness and Prevention March on Sunday, June 4, in Webster Groves.
The family-friendly march begins at 12 p.m. at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave., and ends at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S. Bompart Ave. This is a rain or shine event. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange or a Moms Demand Action shirt to remember and honor victims of gun violence.
At the march’s end, there will be light refreshments, information and speakers, including St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.
The event is organized by Churches Together for Justice, which includes Christ Lutheran Church, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, First Congregational Church, Peace United Church of Christ and Webster Groves Presbyterian Church.
For more information about National Wear Orange Day and how to get involved, visit wearorange.org.