For Eric Greitens, disgraced candidate for Missouri Senate, to characterize “normal people” as those who would appreciate his gun-toting ad is insulting to all Americans, especially those who have lost loved ones to crazed killers with unregulated access to deadly weapons. Truly normal people exhibit empathy and common sense. Truly normal people believe what they see with their own eyes: a small number of powerful cowards in politics who don’t care about children and teachers endangered in their schools. Truly normal people don’t vote for immoral politicians who don’t care about children nor respect the majority of citizens who want meaningful gun control.
Judy Arnold
Kirkwood