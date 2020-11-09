Publisher Randy Drilingas’ contribution to the Times last week (From the Publisher’s Desk, Oct. 30) prompted, well, this email.
When I read that he wrote it over 10 years ago I stopped and read it again. That surprised me, I assumed it was written in response to the toxic environment that we are currently experiencing — politically speaking.
It caused me to think (oh, no!) how quickly we make snap judgments about everything and everybody. We have seemingly become such a divided country that open, mature discussions between people with differing opinions is harder and harder to come by. Or even worth the effort. Too easy to just get online, do whatever you do online and connect with those who think like you do.
At first read I made a “snap” judgment about you — “Oh, he’s a ____supporter.” Then I realized it was impossible to tell and not really the point. The point, as I take it, is that people are people and basically good. We all want basically the same thing, politics be damned.
Thank you for making me think and shining a light on yet another reason why I am so very glad that the Times is back!
Margie Arenivar
Kirkwood