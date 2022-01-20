Following discussion with Kirkwood’s Parks Director Kyle Henke, the Gateway Off-Road Cyclists (GORC) will no longer support the addition of cycling within the forest at Kirkwood Park. A bicycle playground and family-oriented bike area outside of the forest are still being considered.
Dave Schulz of GORC said Henke spoke with him on Thursday, Jan. 20, regarding the proposed updates to Kirkwood Park’s trail system, which would include mixed-use areas permitting cyclists.
During their conversation, Henke told Schulz that the Kirkwood Master Plan, along with other documents, does not support using the forested trails for cycling. Henke failed to mention that fact when corresponding with the Times prior to the publication of its latest issue.
In the agenda for the upcoming parks board meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 — which was posted after the Times went to press on Wednesday, Jan. 19 — Henke shared several staff concerns about adding cycling to the trails. These include conflicts with the master plan — which states that Kirkwood residents believe the trail system should be designated as “passive natural” — as well as environmental concerns regarding detrimental effects of biking.
“We will always go with what park directors say,” Schulz said on Friday, Jan. 21. “They said cycling wasn’t appropriate there, so we agreed.”
Schulz said GORC — a non-profit organization for the advocacy, design, construction and maintenance of multi-use trails — would continue to help with improving Kirkwood Park’s current damaged trail system, despite the fact that mountain biking is no longer included in the proposal.
A previously-scheduled walkthrough of Kirkwood Park’s existing trail system will move forward as planned on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m., by the water tower off Amphitheater Drive. The meeting is open to the public and will explore the current trail conditions.
This story is ongoing and more information will be added as it becomes available.