After years as a large empty lot, its terrain dotted by large dirt mounds, the 47-acre site of the former Crestwood Plaza finally began its first steps toward a major new development earlier this week.
Dierbergs Markets and McBride Homes hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for a new Dierbergs supermarket and 81 homes that will be built. The retail project will be supported by a $15 million TIF and an extra sales tax approved by the city.
Dierbergs Crestwood Crossing will occupy the western portion of the site and the entire half mile frontage along Watson Road. It will include Dierbergs’ new 70,000-square-foot prototype store, plus additional retail space in the center of the development and multiple outlot opportunities on the east and west ends of the center.
The eastern portion of the site will focus on residential housing with a mix of housing by McBride Homes. The neighborhood, dubbed “The Villages at Crestwood Crossing,” will feature 81 single-family homes. The residential neighborhood will also incorporate a connection to Grant’s Trail.
The residential and commercial uses within the project will be connected by sidewalks and trails. Additional plans include public gathering spaces, outdoor restaurant seating and a public plaza space with a water feature.
Opened in 1957, Crestwood Plaza came under several different ownerships before it was vacated in 2013 and demolished in 2017, leaving only large mounds of fill dirt and organic plant growth on the site.
