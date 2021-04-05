Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker has rescinded an executive order issued in March 2020 to address grocery store deliveries associated with lock downs.
When the pandemic forced a shutdown of businesses in March 2020, Becker issued executive orders for, among other items, dealing with hiring freezes, door-to-door solicitations, private use of parks and other city-owned properties and grocery store deliveries after 10 p.m.
The intent of the order was to address shortages of food and other household supplies at grocery stores in Des Peres due to pandemic-related panic buying. The order was to remain in effect until Sept. 15, 2021.
The regulations made it difficult for stores to restock merchandise. By rescinding the order, effective April 1, grocery store deliveries can occur before 10 p.m.
New Housing
New construction on Fawnvalley Drive in Harwood Hills will be halted until June 1 while construction of other new homes progresses.
Genesis Homes submitted a permit for a new home at 1409 Fawnvalley Drive in late February. But Steve Meyer, director of Public Works for Des Peres, determined that the work should be delayed since five homes are under construction within a 750-foot radius, with traffic accessing the sites through Harwood Road.
“We decided that traffic congestion due to construction-related activity would impede the safe flow of traffic, raise concerns about emergency responses and provide an extraordinary inconvenience for properties along Fawnvalley and within Harwood Hills,” City Administrator Doug Harms said.
The homes under construction at 1305 Fawnvalley Drive and 11718 Brookbend Drive are scheduled for completion by the end of May, and those at 1316 and 1420 Fawnvalley Drive will be far enough along that traffic congestion will be reduced due to the end of school and reduced construction activity, according to Harms.