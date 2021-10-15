Old Community Missionary Baptist Church, 238 W. Kirkham Ave., will host “Grill The Community” on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free hot dogs and chips for attendees.
Webster Groves residents can meet Rev. Eric Hayes, Mayor Gerry Welch, Chief of Police Dale Curtis and members of the Webster Groves Police Community Engagement Board. Information about the board will be shared at the event, and board members welcome input from attendees as well.
Attendees will also be invited to tour the newly renovated church. For more information, call 314-962-3117.