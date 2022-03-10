Matthews, Griffin Michael Marshall. On Dec. 16, 2021, the world lost a brilliant, beautiful soul much too soon. Unique, goofy, and always making you laugh, Griffin just wanted everyone to be happy. He was a talented musician, playing several instruments, including the tuba in the Kirkwood High School band (Class of 2017). Besides producing electronic music, he loved cooking, wearing pajama pants, and his Gertie.
He leaves his parents, Kal and Bobbi; his sister, Sophia; his grandmothers Arlene Flach and Toni Marshall; his cherished Uncle Brew; and many friends and relatives. He was predeceased by his beloved Grandpa, Bob Marshall.
Griffin was proud to be one of the first cord blood donors in 1999, and his generous nature led him to register as an organ and tissue donor as an adult. We often had that talk as a family. Many people now have another chance at life thanks to Griffin’s priceless gifts.
Please join us in Celebrating his Life on Sunday, March 20, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Kirkwood Community Center. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to have that difficult talk with your family regarding your wishes as an organ donor. Register online. During this critical blood shortage, please also consider donating blood in Griffin’s honor.