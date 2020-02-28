Kirkwood resident Gretchen Curry was honored on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as one of RISE Collaborative’s Women of Influence 2020. There were five women selected, each representing different sectors in the community. Curry was selected to represent the entrepreneurial category. Curry founded StaffLink, a St. Louis-based home care and medical staffing company 33 years ago in Kirkwood. StaffLink is now located in Creve Coeur.
