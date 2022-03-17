McCormac, Gregory Gerard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the age of 72. Greg was born on Jan. 2, 1950 in St. Louis.
Greg was the beloved husband of Nancy Sorgenfrei McCormac for 49 years; loving father of Libby Ryan (Kyle), Casey McCormac (Betsy), and Brian McCormac (Kelly); cherished “Pop” of Tucker, Mac, and Charlie Ryan, Cia, Taylor, and Caleb McCormac; loving brother of Sheran Cronin, Maureen Wagner, Patrick McCormac (Debbie), and Mary Beth McCormac (Ralph Goetz); brother-in-law of Joan Holley (Scott); uncle to many nieces and nephews; and friend to many, including his lifelong best friend Steve Korbecki (Kathy).
He is preceded in death by his mother, Harriet McCormac; his father- and mother-in-law, Bob and Judy Sorgenfrei; and his brothers-in-law, Joe Cronin and Paul Sorgenfrei.
Greg/“Mac”/“Pop” was a devoted Cardinals, Blues, and Mizzou fan. He loved food from The Hill, grilling out in the backyard, Imo’s Pizza, and cannoli from Missouri Bakery. Greg was also a master craftsman who could do anything with wood and fix anything around his house or yours.
Greg was an entrepreneur, first founding McCormac Woodworking, and then KabinettMasters 25 years ago. Above all, Greg deeply loved his family and friends. He was a collector of friends and did not know a stranger.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the McCormac Scholarship Fund, St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2618 South Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood, MO 63144, Attn: Judy Chiodini; Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 3800 Park Avenue 63114; or a charity of your choice.