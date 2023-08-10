Great Rivers Greenway and the City Museum have launched Greenway Quest, a scavenger hunt buzzing with hand-painted bee rocks to take home and prizes to win.
The second annual Greenway Quest kicked off on Aug. 7, offering families a chance to find one of 250 hidden, hand-painted bee rocks. Thirty rocks are hidden at City Museum, while the rest can be found along the 135 miles of greenways in the St. Louis region, which includes St. Louis County, St. Louis City and St. Charles County. The quest will continue until all of the bees have been found.
The bees will be hidden along the edges of the greenways or at designated trailheads, never on private property. Those who find a bee rock can bring it home and register it online at GreenwayQuest.com for a chance to win free tickets to the City Museum, Great Rivers Greenway swag and other fun prizes.
People are also encouraged to share their Greenway Quest finds by posting photos of themselves with their bee rock and tagging @GreatRiversSTL and @CityMuseum on social media.
“The rocks have been painted by volunteers to look like our important pollinator friends, the bees,” said Dallas Adams, communications manager for Great Rivers Greenway. “The native plants and habitats we install along the greenways rely on bees to pollinate and keep the plants productive. Bees are vital to our entire ecosystem and bee populations worldwide are on the decline. So if you see a bee, say thank you and please, let it be.
“We encourage people to look around and see how many animals and insects they can find as they walk or ride, but please enjoy them from a distance,” he added. “If they are lucky enough to find a bee rock, they can take it home and win prizes.”
For more information, visit GreenwayQuest.com.