The 2021 Greentree Festival will be held in Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road, Sept. 17-19.
Friday, Sept. 17
• Food & Information Booths — 5 to 10 p.m.
• Wine Garden — 5 to 10 p.m.
• Kids’ Dog Show — 6:30 p.m.
• Fabulous Motown Revue — 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lions Amphitheater.
• Skyhoundz Canine Frisbee Contest — 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
• Folklife Festival — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy 1700-1800s reenactments, entertainment and food from another era.
• Food & Information Booths — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Arts & Crafts Booths — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Greentree Parade — 10 a.m. The parade steps off at Kirkwood High School, goes east on Essex to Kirkwood Road, south on Kirkwood Road to Argonne, west on Argonne, and ends at the Kirkwood Community Center.
• Wine Garden — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Kids Day — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at the west end of the festival grounds. Enjoy a rock wall, balloon artistry, pony rides, inflatable fun, a tree climbing demo, dance performances and more.
• Missouri Fiddlers — Noon to 7 p.m.
• Main Stage Entertainment — Noon to 7 p.m. Located on the main stage south of the Lion’s Pavilion, Saturday’s entertainers include Falling Fences, Ms. Hy-C, and Al Holiday and The East Side of Rhythm Band.
• St. Louis Orienteering Club Meet — 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
• Folklife Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Food & Information Booths — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Arts & Crafts Booths — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Kids Day — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Missouri Fiddlers — Noon to 5 p.m.
• Main Stage Entertainment — Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday’s entertainers include The Kay Brothers featuring The Burney Sisters and St. Louis Social Club.
Shuttle Service
The Greentree Festival Shuttle will run continuously on Friday night, Sept. 17, from 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to the close of the festival both days. The free shuttle is accessible to those with disabilities.
To access the shuttle park at St. Louis Community College at Meramec, in Lots R and S, on the northeast corner of the campus, easily accessible from Geyer Road and Rose Hill Avenue. Look for the yellow school bus. The drop-off and pick-up point is on Amphitheatre Drive near the water tower in the park.
For a complete schedule and more information, visit www.kirkwoodmo.org/recreation/greentree-festival.