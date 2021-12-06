Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. Much colder. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.