The Green Goose Resale & Consignment shop in Webster Groves is closing at the end of the year and looking for a new owner to take over the business. The shop is located at 1267 S. Laclede Station Road in Yorkshire Plaza.
Owner Robin McNabb, who opened the business in 2011, announced Monday, Nov. 29, that she and her husband are retiring and the shop will close on Dec. 31. She noted that Levi — their boxer and the store’s mascot — will also be retiring.
“Since opening in 2011, we have met the most amazing people and made lifelong friends. Thank you for helping us grow into the business we are today and for being a special part of our daily lives,” McNabb said in an announcement on social media on Monday, Nov. 29.
“We appreciate your continued support through the month of December as we transition into the next chapter of our lives,” she added.
McNabb said she and her husband are giving careful consideration to qualified parties who are interested in purchasing Green Goose Resale & Consignment, and that the landlord is eager to lease the space. Interested parties can email inquires to Robin@GreenGoose.com.
Green Goose Resale & Consignment has adjusted hours from now until closing. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 23, which is the last day for shopping.
The store will be closed Dec. 24 to 26 for the Christmas holiday, then open for pick ups only Dec. 27 to 30 and closed on Dec. 31.