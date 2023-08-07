Green Door Art Gallery has been a part of the Webster Groves community since July 2013. Dedicated to supporting local artists, gallery owner Mary Martin decided to do something special for its 10th anniversary.
“I wanted to know artists’ favorite ‘hidden gem’ spots of St. Louis,” Martin said.
The new exhibit, “Secret St. Louis: Hidden Gems of the Gateway City,” features works from artists specifically in the St. Louis Metro region. It is on display at the gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave. in Old Webster, through Aug. 26.
Typically, Martin said, an exhibit includes works from about four different artists, but “Secret St. Louis” includes the work of more than 30 artists.
Martin said that when people think of St. Louis, they often think of the Gateway Arch. But St. Louis has so much more, she added.
“If you’ll notice, there are no Arches in this exhibit,” she said.
Instead, there are photos of flowers and sculptures, watercolors of homes and bakeries, paintings of pavilions from Tower Grove Park, digital collages of scenic views and jewelry constructed from stones found in St. Louis.
“These are things unique to the area — things that these artists found worthy of spending their time recreating,” Martin said. “I wanted the artists’ opinion of what makes St. Louis great.”
The Green Door Art Gallery has contributed a great deal to the Webster community over the past 10 years, Martin said, noting it works to support local artists and nurture those looking to promote and sell their art. The gallery also hosts art classes for the community to let people explore their creative side, and its receptions allow art lovers to interact with the artists whose work they admire.
“The gallery is like an oasis of beauty and peace,” Martin said. “It’s somewhere people can go to escape the chaos of the world. Even if they’re not looking to buy anything, they can just come and enjoy the art.”
Martin said that over the next 10 years, she wants to keep promoting as many artists as possible.
The artworks of “Secret St. Louis” will be on display and available for sale until Saturday, Aug. 26. Green Door Art Gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about the gallery or the exhibit, visit greendoorartgallery.com or call 314- 202-4071.
Elise Humes, a recent graduate of Eureka High School, is a summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.