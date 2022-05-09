In 2017, Mary Martin became a resident artist at Green Door Art Gallery in Webster Groves. When the owners retired in 2019, she stepped up to continue its missions of providing a place for artists to exhibit and sell their work, and to provide an inviting space for people to learn different styles and mediums of art. She now runs the gallery with husband Craig Martin, offering classes to teens and adults in multiple mediums. Green Door also offers free installations for large art pieces purchased there.
Green Door Art Gallery exhibits and sells the work of 35 St. Louis Metro artists year round, with six guest exhibits each year. All opening receptions are free and open to the public.
“As a gallery owner, nothing brings me more joy than getting a work of art into the hands and homes of a delighted customer, and seeing the joy of the artist whose work has found a new home,” said Mary Martin.
“Botanicals & Blooms II” is now open and runs through June 25, with an opening reception on Friday, May 20, from 5-8 p.m.
21 N. Gore Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-202-4071