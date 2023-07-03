The Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves, presents “Secret St. Louis: Hidden Gems of the Gateway City,” running June 30 to Aug. 26. Exhibit hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibiting artists are:
Bob Bolla, Maureen Brodsky, Matt Bryan, Mindy Cooke, Jane Di Campo, Sharon Galli, Beth Goyer, Steven Hayes, Tim Judge, Greg Kluempers, Caren Libby, Diana Linsley, Glynis Mary McManamon, RGS, Kristin Murphy, Deanna Nash, Robert Niemeier, Kristen Peterson, Bailey Elizabeth Rogers, Steve Springmeyer, Judy Stroup.
Also included in the exhibit is silver and stone jewelry by silversmith and lapidarist, Randy Green.
A reception will be held on Saturday July 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. This year marks The Green Door Art Gallery’s 10th anniversary of serving the artists and art lovers of the St. Louis area.
“I thought it would be fun to do an open call for art for the artists of the St. Louis region to show us what’s so special about our city, beyond the places people normally think of when they visualize St. Louis,” said Green Door owner Mary Martin.