There are much more important events happening in the world, but why does it appear that trash along I-44 in Webster is as bad as it has ever been? Adopt-A-Highway and other efforts seem to be failing. Much of the debris is from MoDOT projects that were never cleaned up. There doesn’t seem to be any crews from either the county or incarcerated work crews (maybe they don’t do that anymore.) Webster finally stopped Ameren from destroying the greenery that lined the highway, but the trash problem has become much worse.
Tom Williamson
Webster Groves