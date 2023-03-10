Green Door Art Gallery presents an opening reception for “Greater Than the Sum of its Parts” art exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the gallery, located at 21 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves.
“Greater Than the Sum of its Parts,” amazing art from pieces and pixels, will feature pysanky by Katherine Alexander, digital art by Matt Bryan, mosaics and assemblage by Brenda Fraser, assemblage by Nell Kobes and mosaics by Virgene Tyrell. The artwork will be on display and available for sale through April 29.
Green Door Art Gallery’s 36 resident artists will also be exhibiting and selling artwork including fused glass, mosaics, watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, collage, mixed media, wood, pottery, textile art, jewelry and more. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, visit greendoorartgallery.com or call 314-202-4071.