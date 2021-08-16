Following a hiatus, the annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair returns this year Aug. 12-15 at a new location — the W.C. Kennedy Recreation Center, 6050 Wells Road.
Entry is $10 for the presale starting Thursday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. General admission is free Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, is the half-price sale with free admission from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations required.
Fairgoers can shop over one million new, gently used items at the Greater St. Louis Book Fair including hardback and paperback books, records, CDs, DVDs, comics and ephemera — plus hundreds of rare and collectible items.
Cash, check, Mastercard and VISA are accepted. Proceeds benefit local education and literacy programs for underserved individuals in the St. Louis community. Since its start in 1950, the fair has raised more than a million dollars for local nonprofits.
For more information about the fair, visit stlouisbookfair.org or call 314-993-1995.