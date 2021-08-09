Following a hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair returns this year at a new location — the W.C. Kennedy Recreation Center, 6050 Wells Road in South County.
Entry is $10 for the presale starting Thursday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. General admission is free Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday is the half-price sale with free admission from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations required. Fairgoers can shop over one million new, gently used items at the Greater St. Louis Book Fair including hardback and paperback books, records, CDs, DVDs, comics and ephemera — plus hundreds of rare and collectible items.
Cash, check, Mastercard and VISA are accepted. Proceeds benefit local education and literacy programs for underserved individuals in the St. Louis community. Since its start in 1950, the fair has raised more than a million dollars for local nonprofits.
Volunteer Opportunities
The Greater St. Louis Book Fair is in need of volunteers this year, with opportunities for ages 12 and up ranging from greets to cart wranglers and a wide variety of other shifts available.
Kirkwood resident Doug Lane has enjoyed volunteering at the fair for several years.
“I’ll do whatever it takes to make it a success,” he said.
Kirkwood couple Bev and Ron Kahney have volunteered at the fair for more than 10 years, helping out at the “Book Depot,” where tens of thousands of donated books are catalogued, organized and priced. The Kahneys love knowing that book fair proceeds go toward literacy programs for children in the area.
The fair welcomes volunteers and donations. New or gently used books, comics, CDs, DVDs or collectibles are accepted. To volunteer, donate or for more information, visit stlouisbookfair.org or call 314-993-1995.