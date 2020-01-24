Show Me Blinds & Shutters, is now under new local ownership and operation.
The Kirkwood store is an authorized Hunter Douglas Centurion Gallery, offering Hunter Douglas brand window treatments including shades, shutters, blinds and PowerView Remote Control treatments.
Show Me Blinds & Shutters, founded in Kirkwood in 1996, was purchased in November 2019 by president and general manager Keith Carver, vice president of operations Jim Brinkmeyer and vice president Julie Pumfrey.
The new owners invested in the business because of the reputation of Hunter Douglas, the world’s leading manufacturer of window coverings. The manufacturer, which has been in business for over 100 years, offers a lifetime product warranty on its great 100% American-made products.
It didn’t hurt that Carver is a former Kirkwood resident who has lived in Glendale for 16 years and that Brinkmeyer grew up in Kirkwood and is a 1974 Kirkwood High graduate. Pumfrey, a Jefferson County resident, also owns Link Business Brokers in Sunset Hills, just blocks away.
The staff includes design consultant Charlene Gieseman and office manager Teresa Maletich.
The shop’s Hunter Douglas shades selection includes cellular honeycomb shades, Roman shades, roller and solar shades and Woven Woods shades. The blinds selection includes vertical, wood and metal blinds. The store also offers Hunter Douglas shutters and new PowerView Motorization products.
Show Me offers blinds and shapes to fit any window shape. Blinds and shades also can be customized by function, such as automated, blackout, child- and pet-safe, energy-efficiency and light filtering.
All of the Hunter Douglas products are custom-made in the United States. Some products can be ordered, manufactured and installed in less than two weeks, Carver said. Show Me offers measuring and installation service to ensure an exact fit for customers’ window coverings.
“We offer more than great products,” Carver said. “Whether you are shopping for a single window covering or redecorating your entire house, we have great people with the knowledge and expertise to help you put it all together.”
Like most businesses, the window treatments field has changed over the years. “The evolution of the internet has enabled customers to gather more information easily and quicker,” said Keith Carver. “From a product standpoint, motorized functionality is a big change, especially with ‘smart products.’ Customers can now program their window treatments to open and close, adjusting to light, climate and security needs.”
The Show Me Blinds & Shutters staff is committed to the concept of Buy Local. “From the moment you contact the team at Show Me Blinds, you’ll see why shopping local just makes sense when it comes to buying custom-made window fashions and other interior design solutions,” Carver said.
The local staff provides customers with personal attention and the best possible service, including convenient in-home visits and professional installation. Show Me’s product and service offerings are selected with the needs and tastes of the local community in mind.
Carver gets the most satisfaction in business from happy customers and happy employees. “We are proud of the professional products and services we provide and take our long-term commitment to the community seriously.”
933 S. Kirkwood Road • Kirkwod • 314-909-1177 • www.ShowMeBlinds.com