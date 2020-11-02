For Kirkwood residents and beyond, The Kirkwood Call (Kirkwood High School’s student newspaper) is available at Walgreens on Kirkwood Road. From cover to cover, the students produced an outstanding edition about the upcoming election. One half is dedicated to the Democratic candidate, the second to the Republican candidate. It presents a balanced assessment of the candidates. The layout, artwork and content covering all issues is exceptional. No matter what your political preferences, this issue is an example of journalistic excellence. If awards are given, the student body at The Kirkwood Call should receive high honors.
Margaret Gustafson
St. Louis County