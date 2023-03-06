A Webster Groves-based behavioral health nonprofit for youths will be paying a $1.8 million fine for making false claims about services the organization provided, and overbilling for those services, according to state and federal officials.
Great Circle provides behavioral health services to children with special needs who are in the custody of the Missouri Department of Social Services.
The organization recently signed an agreement acknowledging it falsely said it had provided extra supervision to youths at its residential treatment facility, which resulted in higher reimbursement rates. The agreement requires Great Circle to pay a civil false claims settlement, but it will not be criminally prosecuted and will be allowed to continue operations so as not to jeopardize treatment services for children.
The false claims were uncovered during a lengthy government investigation and review of thousands of billing records over a five-year period between January 2017 and December 2021.
“As a result of this comprehensive process, Great Circle has accepted responsibility for improperly requesting payment for a total of $5,431 for services provided to six clients, and to pay $1.8 million to avoid the delay, inconvenience and expense of protracted litigation,” Great Circle officials said in a March 1 written statement to the Times.
The statement noted that Great Circle provided more than $351 million in services to over 74,000 clients during that same five-year period at nearly 20 facilities across Missouri and eastern Kansas.
“Contrary to the government’s public statements, Great Circle did not admit to defrauding anyone,” the statement went on to say. “These agreements do not involve any allegation of abuse or neglect of children.”
The agreement is the result of a multi-year investigation of Great Circle by state and federal officials that included an FBI raid at its Webster Groves campus headquarters in early 2021. The raid came shortly after three Great Circle employees were arrested and charged with child abuse and/or failing to report it. Not long after that, Great Circle announced the closure of its residential program at its Webster campus. The nonprofit also was accused in 2021 of overbilling the state by nearly $2 million for Medicaid services, but settled the case for $9,200.
Next month, Great Circle is slated to officially become part of Kansas-City based juvenile psychiatric health provider KVC Missouri.