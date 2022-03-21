After a tumultuous year for Great Circle that included an FBI raid, abuse charges against multiple employees and the closure of its residential treatment program in Webster Groves, the behavioral health nonprofit will soon be acquired by another agency.
Great Circle is expected to be under the control of juvenile psychiatric health provider KVC Missouri by July 1, 2022. Headquartered in Kansas City, KVC Missouri’s services include family strengthening prevention, day treatment (K-12 school), children’s behavioral health services ranging from intensive outpatient to psychiatric residential treatment, foster care treatment, foster parent training and other community-based services for families. It is part of KVC Health Systems, which is a family of nonprofits that work to strengthen families, and prevent child abuse and neglect.
Great Circle, which will be restructured under KVC Missouri, provides a variety of services to children and families on multiple campuses located throughout Missouri. It is one of the largest providers of residential treatment in the state for children with behavioral challenges or developmental delays.
KVC Missouri and Great Circle have a shared mission to serve the state’s children and families with high-quality children’s behavioral health and family services. Together, they hope to become the best point of care for child welfare, mental and behavioral health, and education services.
“Bringing KVC Missouri and Great Circle together will elevate the quality of care across a wide range of services, from family strengthening prevention, to foster care, to children’s psychiatric treatment,” Jason Hooper, president and CEO of KVC Health Systems, said in an announcement about the acquisition last week. “It will also rapidly expand the state’s capacity to care for youth with acute mental and behavioral health needs.”
Great Circle CEO Paula Fleming said Great Circle’s services are a good match for KVC Missouri because both provide trauma-informed care and can be the first stop for children who need mental health services.
“Together, we have a transformational opportunity to create a comprehensive prevention infrastructure that truly improves the safety, permanency and well-being of children, youth and families across our state,” Fleming said.
A Troubled Past
Great Circle has been embattled in legal problems for the past few years. In 2019, former CEO Vincent D. Hillyer was charged with multiple felonies including endangering the welfare of a child and abuse of a health care recipient. In November 2021, a judge dismissed an indictment that included 12 felony charges against Hillyer, but found him guilty of misdemeanor assault related to his restraint of a child.
Earlier in 2021, five Great Circle employees were charged with abuse of a health care recipient that caused physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim. Those charges came just weeks after Great Circle announced that the residential program at its Webster Groves campus, the organization’s headquarters at 330 N. Gore Ave., would be closing. Prior to that, FBI agents raided the Webster Groves campus and the state suspended new admissions there.
The nonprofit was also accused in 2021 of overbilling the state by nearly $2 million for Medicaid services, but settled the case for $9,200.