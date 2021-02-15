Great Circle announced Monday morning, Feb. 15, that it is ending the operation of a residential treatment program on its Webster Groves campus. Less than two weeks ago, FBI agents were seen at the child welfare organization's headquarters at the same location. Three weeks ago, the Missouri Department of Social Services suspended new admissions to the campus.
All other operations at the Webster Groves campus at 330 N. Gore Ave. will continue, as will the residential treatment programs in Columbia, Marshall, Springfield and St. James, according to a press release from Great Circle.
Great Circle officials said the residential treatment program in Webster will end as soon as all children being served there are transferred to referring partners and other facilities and programs. Great Circle will help staff affected by the closing with opportunities to transition to positions currently open in the organization.
“Decisions like this are never easy, but our priority must always be to most effectively meet the needs of every client we serve,” Paula Fleming, Great Circle president and CEO, said in a statement. “This change in our Webster Groves residential program will allow us to fully focus on the other important work we do in St. Louis and around the state.”
A behavioral health nonprofit, Great Circle provides a wide variety of services to children and families each year from its multiple campuses and community offices located throughout Missouri.
In St. Louis, specialized education, prevention and community-based services make up 89% of Great Circle’s work. Services in the St. Louis region include an accredited K-12 school, family/parent support, home visiting, foster care case management, autism respite and in-school therapeutic support. The Webster Groves facility is licensed to care for up to 68 children ranging in age from 6-21.
The Webster-Kirkwood Times will have more on this story in its Feb. 19 print issue.