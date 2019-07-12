With 40 showtimes from July 19 to Aug. 18, the Stages St. Louis production of “Grease” is about to turn up the volume on everyone’s “Summer Nights.”
The 1971 musical will be returning to the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood.
“Grease” tells the story of Danny Zuko and his gang of burger palace boys and pink ladies. The musical features themes of love, friendship, teenage rebellion and sexual exploration.
The musical draws on classic 1950s nostalgia. Leather jackets, poodle skirts and perfectly coiffed pompadours mix with adolescent angst and American teen spirit to create a theatrical experience that will have everyone saying “Rock ‘n’ Roll is Here to Stay.”
“Grease” includes musical theater classics such as “Greased Lightnin’,” “You’re the One that I Want,” and “We Go Together.”
Regular tickets start at $52 and go up to $68 for preferred seating.
Stages St. Louis is offering a limited two show package deal. For $130, patrons can see “Grease” and “Man of La Mancha” in the best seats of the house.
For more information, call the box office at 314-821-2407 or visit www.stagesstlouis.org.