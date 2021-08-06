While the world has been watching Olympic gymnast Simone Biles — hailed the GOAT for “Greatest Of All Time” — goats that arrived to do some grazing in Webster Groves this week are the talk of the town.
More than three dozen goats from Goats on the Go got to work Tuesday afternoon, eating invasive honeysuckle and Wintercreeper on the hillside of the Shady Creek Nature Sanctuary along West Kirkham and North Elm avenues. Motorists slowed to catch a glimpse of the goats, resulting in slow-moving traffic for most of the afternoon.
These goats are already scoring high marks for their performance. Less than 24 hours on the job they had gnawed their way through a considerable amount of honeysuckle.
The fenced off area, roughly an eighth to a quarter of an acre, was so overgrown when the goats arrived Tuesday that it was difficult to spot them among the vegetation. By Wednesday morning, passersby had a clear view of the ravenous creatures.
The goats will be in town for about a week, though the herd may be shifted slightly down the hillside as they continue grazing. People are welcome to look, but not touch. These goats aren’t for petting and people aren’t allowed inside the enclosure, which is bordered by an electric fence.
Webster Groves hired the goats through Goats on the Go to see how effective they are in helping eradicate honeysuckle and Wintercreeper on city properties. If all goes well, the city will consider using them again to help cut down on the invasive plant species in other areas, according to Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis.
“This is a trial run,” Davis said Wednesday morning as the goats were busy noshing. “We’re trying it because it’s an environmentally friendly way to get rid of invasive species in areas that are difficult for our staff and volunteers to get to. It’s another tool in the toolbox.”
But Davis quickly added that it’s an expensive tool. Although the trial run is costing the city $400, the service typically runs about $1,000 an acre.
“It’s not cheap, but if it’s effective it would be worth the funds to use them in the places that are tough for volunteers to reach,” he said.
It normally takes 40 goats about a week to clear an acre, though sometimes it only takes four or five days depending on how hungry they are, according to Erika Streeter, owner of the St. Louis area Goats on the Go affiliate.
“It’s really all up to them,” Streeter said as she supervised the goats Wednesday morning.
“They love honeysuckle and poison ivy — those are their favorite foods,” she added, noting the latter isn’t toxic to the animals.
Streeter brought 39 goats to Webster Groves — 30 adults and nine kids. There’s usually 40, but she said she left the “naughty” one at home because she wasn’t sure how well he would behave and didn’t want to risk him jumping the fence into traffic.
Though she knows seeing the adorable creatures often makes people want to have one of their own, the city of Webster Groves doesn’t allow residents to keep goats as pets. The city council voted in May to amend the ordinance prohibiting goats to add an exception for the “temporary keeping of goats for the remediation of invasive plants.”
Residents interested in the possibility of having goats on their property temporarily for that purpose can apply for a permit to do so with the city’s department of planning and development.