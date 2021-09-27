In mid-August, a storm came through town and many of us experienced damage to our yards, trees and homes. Personally, I had several shingles blow off my roof, causing the rain to stream into my attic and flow down into the hallway and bedroom. Panicked, I called Woodard for help.
The responding teams went above and beyond to secure a tarp solidly to my roof, explain every step of the process and assure me they would handle things until everything was resolved. They even got the drying accomplished with minimal damage to my walls and ceilings. They answered all of my questions and came back when I found more leaks in later rain storms.
I also want to thank my neighbor, Mark Borella. He owns Seeds of Happiness and touts kindness, but he also displays it. He voluntarily came over the morning after the storm and cut all the branches and helped move them to the front of my yard. During the past few years, he has offered many smiles and waves to me and my family. He also helped direct the “fairies” to my house, who left some cool treasures behind for my children.
I am grateful for the kindness and assistance of my neighbors. Woodard’s teams and Mark’s help went a long way toward resolving the damage to my house after the storm. People like these are part of the reason I am so happy to live here in Kirkwood.
Rosie DiMaggio Wallis
Kirkwood