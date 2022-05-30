Gratitude. Perhaps a strange word to use when a tornado causes a tree to fall on your house. But since the storm hit, that’s the feeling that comes to our minds more than anything else.
My wife and I are grateful that no one was home when the tornado hit so that we’re all safe. We’re grateful for neighbors who sprang into action and who have stood by our sides. We’re grateful for family who jumped in to take charge while we were still flying home — and who’ve continued to help in countless ways since.
We’re grateful for good friends. Friends that came and stayed for hours, helped us clean up, brought meals, gave our daughter a gift card to help replace things in her room, and all those who have texted, called and offered their help in so many ways. In short, friends that have shown up.
We’re thankful for Phil Smith, the Kirkwood housing commissioner, who helped us safely back into the house. We’re thankful to the Happy Tree crew, who worked late into the night to save our house from further significant damage. We’re thankful for the builder of our house, Mike Lewis, who reached out within hours of the storm to start the rebuilding process.
There are so many others for whom we are grateful including those who offered assistance and those who helped in ways we may never know.
This week, the Gospel at Mass spoke of “a peace the world cannot give”— a peace only found in Jesus. Finally, we are grateful for that peace. A peace we so often seek in our things — our money, house or possessions — but that can ultimately only be found in Him. Even in the midst of the storm, God’s presence and peace were surely here in the little miracles and the people that surrounded us.
Andrew Pautler
Kirkwood