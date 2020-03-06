Thank you for your story last week (WKT, Feb. 28 issue) about the redistricting of the elementary schools in Webster Groves School District.
While the board of education has to make a difficult decision next week, I admire their transparency and leadership in the process – appointing an advisory committee, selecting an outside, unbiased consultant to formulate data and proposals, holding public sessions and allowing for feedback.
When a person is elected to office, we ask that the person is open-minded, reviews all the facts that are available, plans for the future to determine what is best for the community while he/she works collaboratively with other members of the body. From my perspective, as a citizen of the Webster Groves School District and past board member (1996-2002), I think we should be grateful for the work our school board and advisory committee have done. They are true leaders.
Webster Groves