Having experienced all the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis performances in June on the parking lot at Webster University, I am profoundly grateful for the return of live performances, and I applaud all of the many talented performers, musicians, designers, technical crew and administrative personnel who made it possible to experience a live opera season once again.
The decision to make the season about short, one-hour performances was fantastic. The season was
glorious, and the “weather gods” cooperated beautifully without a single rain out.
I look forward to the filmed version of New Works, Bold Voices Lab, which was exceptional. Thank you, Webster University, for making the parking lot available for this fabulous return of opera to Webster Groves.
Rebecca Now
Executive Director
Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce