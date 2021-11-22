Have you ever been lucky to meet one of Shrewsbury’s ALDI “angels?” I recently took a tumble in the parking lot. Other than feeling stupid while sitting on the ground wondering where I was injured, individuals appeared from nowhere and came to my rescue. One gentleman went chasing after my run-away cart, a husband and wife helped me get off the ground and, last but not least, a lady transferred my groceries from the cart to the car.
I never would have been able to do any of this. The fall has left me “shaken,” but the experience of being helped by these “angels” has left an edible mark on my heart and soul. I will always be grateful to these total strangers.
Celeste Burke
Shrewsbury