Thank you to Allen McCoy for his efforts in the most recent election for the Kirkwood School District Board of Education. Running for public office is not easy and a daunting journey. Allen created energy and attention around issues that impacted our schools while gaining over 4,000 votes.
As a community, we should be grateful for our candidates and the efforts they invest into running for city council and the board of education in an effort to be in positions of impact.
We love our state and national elections with all the drama, media attention and salty commercials. Local elections often don’t grab the attention they deserve relative to the impact that the outcomes have directly on our lives. Local elected officials are the most impactful people affecting our institutions that affect our community. We all would do well to pay close attention to them.
Chad Kavanaugh
Kirkwood