The grass west of the railroad tracks on Glen between Newport and Marshall is over six feet tall. A friend and I have been calling Tanya Buck, who is supposedly our contact with the railroad, for the past two weeks and only receive a busy signal.
When I contacted the city of Webster Groves, I was told: “This is railroad property — we can do nothing about it. It’s private property, and that would be trespassing if we cut the grass there.”
It is my opinion that the railroad is being irresponsible and the city less than empathetic. Surely there must be something that can be done.
Paul Detrick
Webster Groves